Elizabeth Warren's economic plan: Like Trump at his best?

(TALKING POINTS MEMO) – Fox News host Tucker Carlson devoted his opening monologue Wednesday night to applauding different facets of Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) economic plan, saying she “sounds like Donald Trump at his best.”

“So no, a Republican did not say that, sadly,” he said after reeling off points of her plan. “Instead, the words you just heard are from, and brace yourself here, Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. It’s true.”

“Yesterday, Warren released what she calls her plan for economic patriotism,” he continued. “Amazingly, that is what it is, economic patriotism. There’s not a word about identity politics in the document…Even more remarkable, many of Warren’s policy prescriptions make obvious sense.”

He also called her a “race-hustling, gun-grabbing, abortion extremist” and that he wouldn’t vote for her because of her stance on social issues.