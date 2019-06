(Daily Mail) A 17-year-old girl who was raped as a young child and who felt she could no longer go on living has been legally euthanised at home with the help of an ‘end-of-life clinic’.

Noa Pothoven died in a hospital bed in her living room after being granted the right to euthanasia in The Hague, a city in the province of South Holland in the Netherlands.

The Dutch teenager from Arnhem felt that life had become unbearable and she could no longer carry on.