Evangelizing celebrities

Franklin Graham states emphatically, “The only hope for America is another spiritual awakening!” National repentance and gospel proclamation brings transformation, but what’s essential is Christians recapturing the vision for evangelism.

Luke 15 presents three parables revealing God’s heart for reaching the lost. He gave his Son to die for everyone, and in our generation He is reigniting a passion for reaching everyone – our families, friends and even seemingly unreachable high-profile personalities.

Watch this third installment in my interactive interview with Daniel Kolenda, leader of Christ for all Nations ministry. You’ll be inspired and equipped to believe for family members and others whom God and you want to see radically converted in these turbulent times!

At the conclusion, watch the supernatural power of God touch the body of a disabled woman who is miraculously healed before over 100,000 observers!

Jesus came to “seek and save the lost,” and our privileged assignment is to take the baton and finish the task. This compelling video will help you immensely!