Ex-Bill Clinton aide explains creation of 'clintonemail.com'

The former Bill Clinton aide who later registered the domain name of the unsecure clintonemail.com server on which Hillary Clinton, as secretary of state for Barack Obama, channeled national secrets, has testified, via deposition, in a court fight by Washington watchdog to get the details about that email system.

Justin Cooper admitted that he spoke with Cheryl Mills, former chief of staff for Hillary Clinton, only days before his deposition in the Freedom of Information fight brought by Judicial Watch against government entities.

He let her know that the deposition has been scheduled, Judicial Watch reported.

And he confirmed he worked with Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton’s deputy chief of staff, to set up the private email system.

But he testified he didn’t remember if Hillary Clinton had “any input” then.

While the individual confirmations from Cooper may not have been revelatory, his details are part of a campaign by Judicial Watch to connect the dots on Hillary Clinton’s decision to go off the government’s email plan and use her own, unsecured, system while she was in office.

Judicial Watch explained the interview with Cooper was part of the discovery interview process approved by U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth in the FOIA case.

“Judge Lamberth late last year criticized the DOJ, saying he was ‘dumbfounded’ by the inspector general report revealing that Mills had been given immunity and was allowed to accompany former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to her FBI interview [about the email scandal],” Judicial Watch reported.

The judge commented, at the time: “I did print out and read that 500-page report when I got it and I was actually dumbfounded when found out, in reading that report, that Cheryl Mills had been given immunity because … I had myself found that Cheryl Mills had committed perjury and lied under oath in a published opinion I had issued in a Judicial Watch case where I found her unworthy of belief, and I was quite shocked to find out she had been given immunity in — by the Justice Department in the Hillary Clinton email case. So I did not know that until I read the IG report and learned that and that she had accompanied the Secretary to her interview.'”

Among Cooper’s confirmations:

When asked about creating clintonemail.com, he said the issue was discussed with Abedin.

“Cooper also testified that Abedin was his primary contact regarding the choice of the domain name that was registered ‘I believe’ in ‘January ’09,'” the watchdog group said.

His comments also disputed a 2016 Judicial Watch deposition of Abedin “in which she testified that she became aware of the server through ‘reading in some news articles about a year, a year-and-a-half ago, when it was – it was being publicly discussed.'”

He explained there actually were two servers, an original “Apple server” and then a Windows unit.

“When Cooper was asked if Clinton or anyone associated with them is paying his legal bills for this deposition or any other matters related to Secretary Clinton’s use of email, he answered: ‘In relation to [today’s legal expenses] it’s unclear to me if I’ll be reimbursed for these – for legal fees from the Clintons. My previous legal fees about a year after the conclusion of the congressional testimony through my lawyers was negotiated for settlement for the Clintons to make payment,'” Judicial Watch said.

Judicial Watch has been granted permission for depositions and written questions under oath with many of those in positions to know details about the email system and its subsequent scandal.

In addition to Cooper, those people include John Hackett, a State records official, former Hillary Clinton deputy chief of staff Jacob Sullivan, former State employee Sheryl Walter, State lawyer Gene Smilansky, State official Monica Tillery, State employee Jonathan Wasser, State employee Clarence Finney, Heather Samuelson, also of State, former Hillary Clinton confidential assistant Monica Hanley and E.W. Priestap, assistant director of the FBI’s counterintelligence division.

Also, former U.N. ambassador Susan Rice and strategic adviser Ben Rhodes.

“Questions surrounding a wiped server, a Clinton lawyer being informed of a scheduled deposition, contradictory testimony – all uncovered recently by Judicial Watch in its court-ordered discovery on the Clinton email scandal?” asked Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.