https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/asia/volcano-russia-bolshaya-udina-eruption-kamchatka-peninsula-science-a8950231.html

(London Independent) A volcano in eastern Russia previously considered extinct may have woken up, with potentially catastrophic consequences, scientists have said.

The Bolshaya Udina volcano, which is part of a complex of volcanoes on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, is around 10,000ft high and until 2017 was dismissed as inactive.

But an international team of scientists have now suggested otherwise, after they conducted a two-month study of the volcano last year.