Facebook, Apple join Amazon, Google in feds' crosshairs

Amid reports that tech giants Google and Amazon are under scrutiny by the federal government for possible antitrust violations, comes news Monday that Apple and Facebook also are in the crosshairs for investigation.

The Justice Department has been given jurisdiction to probe Apple’s practices as part of a broad review into potential anticompetitive behavior among big tech companies, Reuters reported, citing two sources.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier Monday that the Federal Trade Commission is examining Facebook’s practices. On Saturday, the Washington Post reported Amazon could face heightened antitrust scrutiny under a new agreement between U.S. regulators that puts it under closer watch by the Federal Trade Commission, three people familiar with the matter said. On Friday, the Journal reported the Justice Department is preparing a probe of Google.

The Post noted that while the FTC’s plans for Amazon and the Justice Department’s interest in Google are unclear, the arrangement between the two agencies typically presages more serious antitrust scrutiny.

Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill have grilled top executives of the tech giants in hearings, charging their companies have become too big and powerful. Republicans in particular have raised concerns about censorship of conservatives and privacy violations.

The FTC established a special task force earlier this year to monitor tech and competition, the Post reported, including “investigating any potential anticompetitive conduct in those markets, and taking enforcement actions when warranted.”

The European Union already has been investigating the tech giants for anticompetitive behavior. In March, the EU fined Google about $1.7 billion for violating antitrust rules by imposing unfair terms on companies that used its search bar on their websites. It was the EU’s third fine of Google since 2017.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, has threatened major investigations of Amazon, Apple and Facebook.

Market domination

About half of all online goods in the U.S. are sold by Amazon. Critics of Google charge it has acted illegally to protect its 90 percent share of search and its growing domination of online advertising. The company also is venturing into new technologies from smart thermostats to self-driving cars.

The FTC conducted a similar probe of Google six years ago that resulted in no significant demands for change.

CNBC cited two antitrust lawyers who said it could take months for the Justice Department to make a formal announcement of any probe of Google.

Once that happens, they said, process likely will move much faster than the DOJ’s antitrust investigation against Microsoft.

The Microsoft probe began in 1992, but the DOJ didn’t sue until 1998. A federal court in 2000 ordered Microsoft to be broken into two companies. The ruling was overturned on appeal, and the DOJ settled with Microsoft in 2001, imposing rules for the company to follow. While avoiding a break-up, Microsoft suffered subsequent lawsuits from competitors and state governments in which it was forced to pay billions in fines.