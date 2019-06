(Times of Israel) Fatah booted the council chief of the West Bank village of Deir Kadis Friday after four Israelis showed up at his son’s wedding celebration.

Radi Nasser was also removed from his job at the Palestinian Authority education ministry after videos emerged showing the Jewish men at the Thursday event, Haaretz reported.

The four were residents of nearby settlements, according to Palestinian media reports. Deir Kadis is about 10 kilometers (6 miles) northeast of