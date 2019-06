(STUDYFINDS) — PROVO, Utah — Dads from coast to coast can celebrate a little extra this Father’s Day. A study by a team of sociologists at Brigham Young and Ball State universities indicates that fathers today are more engaged with their kids than previous generations.

Researchers say a shift in how fathers in the United States view their roles as parents is likely the cause of dads more routinely showing up at their children’s baseball games or piano recitals, or playing a more active role in a child’s social and emotional development.