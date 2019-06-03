FBI 'worked to protect Hillary' in email scandal

The FBI appears to have worked to protect Hillary Clinton during its investigation of her email scandal, with one official calling for a statement that was more “equivocal,” agents providing a special release of investigative material to her lawyers, and a failure to document “at least” four witness interviews, new documents show.

Washington watchdog Judicial Watch on Monday confirmed it has released 218 pages of emails between “disgraced former FBI officials Peter Strzok [and] Lisa Page.”

He was an agent who handled the Clinton email investigation as well as the Barack Obama administration-orchestrated use of opposition research data funded by Hillary Clinton to investigate Donald Trump’s 2016 election.

She was an FBI lawyer.

Their emails were obtained by Judicial Watch under a Freedom of Information Act case against the government.

“These incredible documents show the leadership of the FBI rushed to give Hillary Clinton her FBI interview report shortly before the election,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “And the documents also show the FBI failed to timely document interviews in the Clinton email ‘matter’ – further confirming the whole investigation was a joke. AG Barr can’t reopen the Clinton email investigation soon enough.”

The pages show then-FBI General Counsel James Baker instructed FBI officials to expedite the release of FBI investigative material to Clinton’s lawyer, David Kendall in August 2016, Judicial Watch reported.

“Kendall and the FBI’s top lawyer discussed specifically quickly obtaining the ‘302’ report of the FBI/DOJ interview of Mrs. Clinton,” Judicial Watch reported.

The FOIA case stemmed from the failure of the Justice Department to respond to a Dec. 4, 2017 FOIA request.

Judicial Watch had sought: “All records of communications, including but not limited to, emails, text messages and instant chats, between FBI official Peter Strozk and FBI attorney Lisa Page; all travel requests, travel authorizations, travel vouchers and expense reports of Peter Strozk; all travel requests, travel authorizations, travel vouchers and expense reports of Lisa Page.”

Among the revelations: On August 16, 2016, at 10:02 p.m. Baker emailed then-Associate Deputy Director David Bowdich; Michael Steinbach, former executive assistant director for national security; former Acting Assistant Director Jason V. Herring; former FBI lawyer Lisa Page; former Principal Deputy General Counsel Trisha Anderson; Michael Kortan, FBI assistant director for public affairs, now retired; James Rybicki, former chief of staff to Comey; and others to inform them that he ‘just spoke’ with Kendall about his requests for FBI information.

Baker tells them, “I said we would process it expeditiously,” the report said.

“David asked us to focus first on the Secretary’s 302 [FBI interview report]. I said OK. [Redacted] We will have to focus on this issue tomorrow and get the 302 out the door as soon as possible and then focus on the rest of the stuff,” he instructed.

When that demand, in fact, showed up the next day Baker passed the request along and stated, “In my view, we need to move as quickly as possible on this, but pursuant to David’s oral request last night, we should focus first on Secretary Clinton’s 302…. Is the end of this week out of the question for her 302?”

Then many of those same FBI officials met to “coordinate a plan for processing and releasing” what Clinton wanted.

Then Baker explained he would “alert” Kendall before the document was to be made available publicly.

Also revealed was a discussion about additional reports that needed to be processed.

Page then pointed out that four such reports of interviews related to Clinton “had never even been written.”

The report from Judicial Watch continued, “On August 24, 2016, Daily Beast reporter Shane Harris sent an inquiry to the FBI asking if Comey’s admission to Congress was accurate that Hillary’s lawyers at William & Connolly did not possess the security clearances needed to see and possess highly classified Hillary emails being stored at their law offices. Harris’s question set off a scramble at the top of the FBI all the way up to Comey over the next 28 hours, producing a seven-page (mostly redacted) email discussion, with Lisa Page concluding, ‘Could we say something more equivocal?'”

There also was Page’s comments that a report on evidence that showed Hillary Clinton “violated federal record-keeping laws” through her email was “pretty inaccurate,” although she didn’t explain how it was inaccurate.

Judicial Watch long has been seeking details about Hillary Clinton’s email scandal and much, much more.

In fact, previous documents reveal at the height of Clinton’s influence as secretary of state under Barack Obama she was warned twice against using a private and unsecured email server for national secrets.

WND reported in April a senior FBI official, E.W. Priestap, admitted under oath the bureau found emails sent from Clinton’s unsecured server in President Obama’s executive office in the White House.

Fitton said at the time that the confirmation made under oath showed that the Obama FBI had to go to President Obama’s White House office “to find emails that Hillary Clinton tried to destroy or hide from the American people.”

Fitton was referring to the more than 30,000 emails under subpoena that were thoroughly deleted through an application called BleachBit by order of Clinton’s State Department team.

When then FBI Director James Comey announced in July 2016 that the FBI had decided not to refer criminal charges in the case, he nevertheless said Clinton had been “extremely careless” in her handling of classified information.

More than 100 emails on her server contained classified information, including 65 emails deemed “Secret” and 22 “Top Secret.” Another 2,093 emails were retroactively marked classified by the State Department.