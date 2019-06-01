FEC: Why are Romney, others, still spending campaign dollars?

(Newsweek) The Federal Election Commission on Wednesday sent out dozens of letters to long-dormant political campaigns asking the groups to clarify a critical issue: why they are still spending money.

The letters went out to various federal office seekers whose campaign remnants are generally allowed to spend money to wind down operations and pay off outstanding campaign debts. Some of the expenditures flagged by the FEC raise questions about whether the money was being used for valid purposes, which do not include expenses for one’s personal benefit.

This follows a blockbuster 2018 investigation from the Tampa Bay Times and 10News WTSP which highlighted instances where congressional campaigns of federal also-rans helped pay for expensive meals, football tickets and club memberships.