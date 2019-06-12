Feminist admits abortion is 'killing that we need to be able to defend'

Feminists have “come a long way, baby” since abortion was supposed to be “safe, legal and rare” and a fetus just a tumor-like glob of tissue. Today, says at least one feminist author, proponents may as well unashamedly admit the truth that abortion is a form of “killing.” But a good form of killing.

Sophie Lewis, a radical feminist author who appears on a recently posted video, says the “violence” of killing an unborn baby can be defended because of the “violence” by the fetus against the “gestator.”

See it:

The video is a promotion of a book she’s written arguing for the abolition of family.

Her comments:

“We’re facing a really terrible attack on abortion. In the U.S. where I live, in Northern Ireland and elsewhere.

“In the past, the strategies that our side has tended to use have included a kind of ceding ground to our enemies.

“We tend to say that abortion is ‘Indeed very bad, but,’ or we say ‘Luckily, it’s not killing, luckily it’s just a health care right.’

“We have very little to lose at the moment when it comes to abortion, and I’m interested in winning radically. I wonder if we could think about defending abortion as a right to stop doing gestational work.

“Abortion is, in my opinion, and I recognize how controversial this is, a form of killing. It is a form of killing that we need to be able to defend. I am not interested in where a human life starts to exist. I see the forms of making and unmaking each other as continuous processes.

“The other end of the spectrum is learning how to die well and hold each other and let each other go at the end of our lives, as well as at the beginning.

“But looking at the biology of the hemochorial placentation helps me think about the violence that, innocently, a fetus meets out vis-a-vis a gestator. That violence is an unacceptable violence for someone who doesn’t want to do gestational work. The violence that the gestator metes out to essentially go on strike or exit that workplace is acceptable violence.”

Her comments were not the first for an abortion fan to admit that the procedure is, in fact, deadly to half of all the patients who have the “treatment.”

It was Lisa Harris, medical director at the time for Planned Parenthood of Michigan.

She stated in a video, “Our stories don’t really have a place in a lot of pro-choice discourse and rhetoric, right? The heads that get stuck that we can’t get out. The hemorrhages that we manage.”

Then she added, “Given that we actually see the fetus the same, and given that we might actually both agree that there’s violence in here, ask me why I come to work every day. Let’s just give them all the violence, it’s a person, it’s killing, let’s just give them all that.”

A federal judge promptly banned that video from the internet, because he had ordered such comments suppressed in a case brought by the National Abortion Federation against David Daleiden and the Center for Medical Progress.

The CMP had dispatched Daleiden undercover, and he came away from the project in 2015 with extensive video of abortionists making statements they later demanded be suppressed.

Many of the videos were released to the public, but the one containing Harris’s comments was ordered banned by Judge William Orrick, who personally has longstanding links in support of Planned Parenthood.

Other comments on that video include Susan Robinson of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte: “You go in there, and you go, ‘am I getting the uterus, or the fetus? Oh good fetus. What have I got. Nothing. Let’s try again.'”

WND obtained the quotes when the banned video did appear online for a short time.

Others on it said:

Talcott Camp, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Reproductive Health Freedom Project: “I’m like oh my god! I get it! When the skull is broken, that’s really sharp. I get it, I understand why people are talking about getting that skull out, that calvarium.”

Deborah Nucatola, senior director of medical services at Planned Parenthood Federation of America: “You know, sometimes she’ll tell me she wants brain, and we’ll, you know, leave the calvarium in ’til last, and then try to basically take it, or actually, you know, catch everything, and even keep it separate from the rest of the tissue so it doesn’t get lost.”

Uta Landy, founder of the Consortium of Abortion providers for Planned Parenthood: “An eyeball just fell down into my lap, and that is gross.”

Her comment was followed by raucous laughter from the abortionists at the meeting of the National Abortion Federation, where the undercover video was taken.

Stacy De-Lin of Planned Parenthood of New York City was among others in the video. She says: “But we certainly do intact D&Es (dilation and extraction).”

Ann Schutt-Aine of Planned Parenthood of the Gulf Coast: “If I’m doing a procedure, and I’m seeing that I’m in fear that it’s about to come to the umbilicus, I might ask for a second set of forceps to hold the body at the cervix, and pull off a leg, or two, so it’s not PBA (partial birth abortion).”

Leslie Drummond of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte: “I get a lot of ‘oohs’ and aahs’ from Stemex(press) you know, they’re wanting livers. Last week I was in Sacramento and she said, ‘I need four intact limbs’ and I said ‘you want what?'”

Paul Blumenthal, Planned Parenthood of Maryland: “I know Planned Parenthood sells a lot of stuff (fetal organs) to people.”

Deb Vanderhei of the Consortium of Abortion Providers: “But the truth is that some might want to do it for, to increase their revenues. And we can’t ‘stop them.”

California now is attempting to prosecute the video makers for violating various privacy laws by recording people in public places, such as restaurants.

Here are two of the videos released by CMP:

See a CMP video about Planned Parenthood skirting federal law:

The “Lamborghini” executive:

Paying attention to who’s in the room when infants are born alive:

Altering abortion procedures:

Selling body parts a “valid exchange”: