Lawsuit against baby-body-parts videos has judges backing away

Three Democrat-appointed judges on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday they have no jurisdiction in a lawsuit against the series of undercover videos exposing the abortion industry’s profiting from the sale of the body parts of unborn infants.

So the judges let stand a nearly $195,000 civil contempt fine from an abortion-linked judge who has refused to recuse himself from the case.

The panel of judges, two appointed by Barack Obama and one by Bill Clinton, said the civil contempt fine isn’t a final ruling, so they can’t intervene for now.

The fine came as the videos were released by the Center for Medical Progress and its founder, David Daleiden.

Some of the videos already had been released when the National Abortion Federation sued, seeking to have videos from its meetings censored.

Judge William Orrick, who has long-standing connections to Planned Parenthood as a member of the board of a clinic, granted an order censoring those videos.

But then California brought criminal charges against Daleiden over the revelations, citing the censored videos. Daleiden’s lawyers in that case, Steve Cooley and Brentford Ferreira, argued they needed the videos to be in the public to conduct a fair, vigorous defense for their client.

The videos ended up being posted online before Orrick ordered them removed from the internet.

Orrick wrote in his opinion that the videos didn’t show any wrongful activity and had been deceptively edited. His opinion, however, conflicts with a later ruling from a different appeals court that found them to be accurate.

And Daleiden’s lawyers noted congressional committees found the undercover investigation had merit, and they made several referrals to the Department of Justice for investigation and possible prosecution.

The referrals, however, failed to advance under Barack Obama’s direction.

But two “bioscience” companies reached settlements with the Orange County district attorney’s office to stop selling fetal tissue for profit, relinquishing $7.7 million in the agreement.

Orrick ordered Daleiden and his lawyers to pay the $195,000 fine for releasing the NAF video that California wants to use as evidence.

Daleiden and his lawyers both appealed to the 9th Circuit, where Judges Paul Watford, Johnnie Rawlinson and Michelle Friedland said they couldn’t intervene in the dispute until the ruling was final.

During the short time the NAF video was available, WND transcribed for its readers the comments of the abortion-industry figures.

Lisa Harris, medical director for Planned Parenthood of Michigan, says in the video: “Our stories don’t really have a place in a lot of pro-choice discourse and rhetoric, right? The heads that get stuck that we can’t get out. The hemorrhages that we manage.”

Susan Robinson of Planned Parenthood of Mar Monte in San Jose, California: “The fetus is a tough little object and taking it apart, I mean taking it apart, on day one is very difficult.’

Talcott Camp, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Reproductive Health Freedom Project: “I’m like oh my god! I get it! When the skull is broken, that’s really sharp. I get it, I understand why people are talking about getting that skull out, that calvarium.”

Deborah Nucatola, senior director of medical services at Planned Parenthood Federation of America: “You know, sometimes she’ll tell me she wants brain, and we’ll, you know, leave the calvarium in ’til last, and then try to basically take it, or actually, you know, catch everything, and even keep it separate from the rest of the tissue so it doesn’t get lost.”

Uta Landy, founder of the Consortium of Abortion providers for Planned Parenthood: “An eyeball just fell down into my lap, and that is gross.”

Her comment was followed by raucous laughter from the abortionists at the meeting of the National Abortion Federation, where the undercover video was taken.

Stacy De-Lin of Planned Parenthood of New York City was among others in the video. She says: “But we certainly do intact D&Es (dilation and extraction).”

Ann Schutt-Aine of Planned Parenthood of the Gulf Coast: “If I’m doing a procedure, and I’m seeing that I’m in fear that it’s about to come to the umbilicus, I might ask for a second set of forceps to hold the body at the cervix, and pull off a leg, or two, so it’s not PBA (partial birth abortion).”

Harris again: “Given that we actually see the fetus the same, and given that we might actually both agree that there’s violence in here, ask me why I come to work every day. Let’s just give them all the violence, it’s a person, it’s killing, let’s just give them all that.”

Susan Robinson of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte: “You go in there, and you go, ‘am I getting the uterus, or the fetus? Oh good fetus. What have I got. Nothing. Let’s try again.'”

Leslie Drummond of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte: “I get a lot of ‘oohs’ and aahs’ from Stemex(press) you know, they’re wanting livers. Last week I was in Sacramento and she said, ‘I need four intact limbs’ and I said ‘you want what?'”

Paul Blumenthal, Planned Parenthood of Maryland: “I know Planned Parenthood sells a lot of stuff (fetal organs) to people.”

Deb Vanderhei of the Consortium of Abortion Providers: “But the truth is that some might want to do it for, to increase their revenues. And we can’t ‘stop them.”

California also is attempting to prosecute the video makers for violating various privacy laws by recording people in public places, such as restaurants.

Here are two of the videos released by CMP:

See a CMP video about Planned Parenthood skirting federal law:

The “Lamborghini” executive:

Paying attention to who’s in the room when infants are born alive:

Altering abortion procedures:

Selling body parts a “valid exchange”: