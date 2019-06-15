Florida's DeSantis signs sanctuary-cities ban into law

(Fox News) Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a controversial measure on Friday that blocks localities from becoming sanctuary cities and mandates they cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

“I am proud to sign the bill presented to me by the Florida Legislature to uphold the rule of law and ensure that no city or county jurisdiction can get in the way of Florida’s cooperation with our federal partners to enforce immigration law,” DeSantis said in a statement on Friday.

“This is about public safety, not about politics. We must do everything within our power, and use all the tools available to us, to ensure that our communities are safe.”