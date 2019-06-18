Fraud, private jets and a Lamborghini

(USATODAY) — In the past year, televangelists – including Kenneth Copeland, who recently went viral for an inflammatory “Inside Edition” interview, and Franklin Graham, son of legendary evangelical preacher Billy Graham – have been embroiled in controversy, one way or another.

Copeland, a Texas evangelist, came under fire for a viral “Inside Edition” video in which he defended his three private jets. But he’s not the only one to make headlines.

From buying a $200,000 Lamborghini SUV as an anniversary gift to reportedly turning away hurricane evacuees, these 10 televangelists have caught flak for their actions and sermons.