G20 ministers complain about aging

(France 24) Ballooning healthcare costs, labour shortages and financial services for the elderly: for the first time Sunday, the world’s top policymakers are tackling economic issues relating to ageing and shrinking birthrates.

G20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs meeting in Japan — where a rapidly ageing population is a major domestic problem — have been warned to address the issue before it is too late.

What we are saying is, ‘If the issue of ageing starts to show its impact before you become wealthy, you really won’t be able to take effective measures against it’,” Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso, the meeting’s host, told reporters late Saturday.