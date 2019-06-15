Getting out of timeshares ... 1 man's nightmare

(Yahoo! Finance) Robert Allison isn’t one to sit back and just take it when it comes to being ripped off by someone who promised to fix his troubles with his timeshares.

Allison, 74, worked for years addressing fraud-related issues at car dealerships when he worked on the corporate audit staff for General Motors. He says “confrontation was part of my day business.”

So when he and his wife, Suzann, went on vacation to Branson, Missouri, last summer, he drove about an hour to the offices of Vacation Consulting Services in Missouri to get to the bottom of why the couple still wasn’t able to unload two of three timeshares in different states after they paid thousands of dollars to do so a year earlier.