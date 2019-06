(Modesto Bee) Climbing El Capitan’s challenging and iconic Nose route in Yosemite National Park this week was a labor of love for 10-year-old Selah Schneiter in more than one way.

Her parents, Mike and Joy Schneiter, fell in love on this 3,000-plus-foot granite monolith.

Mike Schneiter called it a “full-circle thing” Friday while driving home to Colorado with his daughter.

“El Cap just feels like part of our family story,” he said.