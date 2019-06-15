Google protecting Jussie Smollett from 'disparaging' searches

(Washington Free Beacon) News that Chicago police charged Jussie Smollett with staging a brutal attack on himself was covered on every network and in every major newspaper, but Google is hiding searches of it from its platform due to concerns of “potentially disparaging” the liberal actor.

A review of Google’s autocomplete function on searches of Smollett found no references to anything regarding the hate crime, even though the company’s own data show it is the only reason his name was ever searched.

The top suggested searches for Smollett included Empire (a show he no longer has a role in), Mighty Ducks (a nearly three-decade old movie he had a small role in as a child), and his wife (who doesn’t exist), the Free Beacon found.

Even with a nudge—adding the letter “H” to indicate an interest in the Smollett “hate crime” or “hoax”—the top suggestions were inquiries into his height and ties to Hawaii.