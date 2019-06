(WMUR) An Indiana man is behind bars, accused of attempting to kidnap a 6-year-old girl from her grandparents’ home.

According to WTHR, Benjamin Dillon, 37, faces a slew of charges including counts of burglary, intimidation and resisting law enforcement.

Witnesses told WTHR that Dillon kicked his way into a Lebanon apartment in the middle of the night. The girl’s grandparents, Martin Roth and Patricia Roth, reportedly fought him off and kept him away from the girl until police arrived.