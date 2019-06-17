Guttigieg: 'Probably had excellent presidents who were gay'

(Washington Examiner) 2020 presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg believes he would not be the United States’ first gay president.

The 37-year-old, who would be the first openly gay nominee of either party if he wins the Democratic presidential nomination, said he would respond to critics who attack his sexuality or age “by explaining where I want to lead this country.”

“People will elect the person who will make the best president. And we have had excellent presidents who have been young. We have had excellent presidents who have been liberal. I would imagine we’ve probably had excellent presidents who were gay — we just didn’t know which ones,” Buttigieg told “Axios on HBO.”