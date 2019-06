(Washington Examiner) Fox News host Sean Hannity said Attorney General William Barr may already have the Justice Department inspector general report on the investigation into alleged Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act abuses.

“Sources are telling me it may now have already been handed to the attorney general,” Hannity said on his Monday evening show.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz has not made any public statements about the investigation in months, but Barr said he expected Horowitz to complete the inquiry in late May or early June.