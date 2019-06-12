Hannity: Sources say Obama spying worse than thought

(Washington Examiner) Fox News host Sean Hannity said the “investigation into the investigators” is shaping up to be more of a bombshell than previously expected.

During his evening show, Hannity played up what the Justice Department has already uncovered in its examination of the Russia investigation’s origins and potential misconduct by Justice Department and FBI officials.

“The single biggest abuse of power scandal in American history is about to be laid bare for all to see,” Hannity said Tuesday. “Sources tonight are confirming to me that things are most likely even worse than we originally thought.”