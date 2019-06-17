Historic Biden defended 'rednecks'

(Washington Examiner) Joe Biden has described himself on the 2020 campaign trail as one of the most liberal members of the Senate, but in reality he has spent much of his five decades in politics denouncing the left-wing of the Democratic Party.

As early as 1970, when he was a member of Delaware’s New Castle County Council, the 27-year-old future vice president used the type of hyperbolic language that was to become his trademark. He lambasted the “far left” and the American Civil Liberties Union, a historic bastion of liberalism, on starkly racial grounds.

“I have some friends on the far left, and they can justify to me the murder of a white deaf mute for a nickel by five colored guys,” he said in a Nov. 11, 1970, interview with the News Journal of Delaware. “They say the black men had been oppressed and so on. But they can’t justify some Alabama farmers tar and feathering an old colored woman. I suspect the ACLU would leap to defend the five black guys. But no one would go down to help the ‘rednecks.'”