Homosexuality is not normal -- it's deviant debauchery

I do not hate homosexuals, transgenders, transsexuals, or whatever they choose to self-identify as next. But I hate without apology the act of homosexuality and all such sexual perversion.

Homosexuality is not an ethnicity nor is it a species; it’s a deviant lust of the flesh. The practice of homosexuality is unnatural, amoral and destructive to the spirit, soul, mind, psyche and the personal health of those who choose to become involved in same.

It’s men lusting in their souls to sodomize other men and women who lust after other women for sexual defilement.

As with all things of Satan, sin always metastasizes into more extreme behavior. Thus we witness homosexuality metamorphosing into the mutilation and butchering of bodies in the foolish belief the person will become another gender.

Despite fallacious statistics promoted as fact, the percentage of homosexuals and lesbians have not exploded in number. It’s the number of people accepting perversion as natural and normal that has exploded, which is a massive indictment of the church.

According to Gallup, 3.8 percent of the adult population identified as lesbian, homosexual, bisexual or transgender in the Gallup Daily tracking in the first four months of 2015. (See: “Americans Greatly Overestimate Percentage of Gay, Lesbian in U.S.,” Frank Newport, Gallup news, May 21, 2015.)

Frank Newport, in the referenced Gallup article, wrote: “Whereas 38 percent of Americans said [homosexual] and lesbian relations were morally acceptable in 2002, that number has risen to 63 percent today. And while 35 percent of Americans favored legalized same-sex marriage in 1999, 60 percent favor it today.”

It isn’t that the number of homosexuals, lesbians and the other self-identified sexual perversion groups have grown; it’s the number of people, major corporations, sports, etc. supporting sin that has grown.

Corporations, Hollywood, sports and weak ineffectual churches led by godless persons masquerading as Christian leaders are the reasons for increased societal acceptance of what was, is and always will be a sin.

As I said, I don’t hate the individuals taken in this sinful deviancy. I love them enough to pray for them and to be there to share Christ with them. But I will never be there to condone and or appease their chosen lifestyle.

My first obligation is to my God. He ordained marriage to be between a man and a woman. He didn’t ordain it to be between he-he or she-she. Paul the Apostle of Jesus Christ wrote: “Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind … shall inherit the kingdom of God. … Flee fornication. Every sin that a man doeth is without the body; but he that committeth fornication sinneth against his own body. … What? Know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own?” (See: 1 Corinthians 6:9-20 KJV)

I refuse to recognize the transmogrification and bastardizing of the English language for the purpose of making unnatural behavior more acceptable. I will not shop any business, eat in any restaurant or attend any sports franchise event that pushes homosexuality and sexual perversion on the public.

It’s my right to refuse to accept acts of sexual perversion. In fact as a born-again Christian, I have an obligation before God to do so. Public schools et al. have no God-given right to dictate my children accept their sin.

Christian churches and schools, and specifically Christian parents, must understand what it means to be biblically propaedeutic regarding what God’s word says awaits us in the end days.

If we cannot say no to sin today, how will we say it in the future? If Target, Under Armour, Home Depot, Reebok, Nike et al. control your shopping needs to the point that you cannot do without their wares, what will you do in the future when the Bible tells us people will need the “mark of the beast” to buy even milk?

I take seriously the word of God. I fight against the practice of sexual deviancy, and I fight for the minds and souls of men, women and children to be rescued out of the clutches of this evil. It’s because Christ told us: “Go ye, therefore, and teach all nations … teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you.” (See: Matthew 28:19-20 KJV)

The destructive acts of all sexual perversion are being championed as if the ramifications of same aren’t harmful. But they are harmful. Our children and families are being destroyed by this sin.

Families must decide to stand in obedience to the word of God or surrender to the devil. Satan is a deceiver. He’s the evil imitator of God – thus the reason homosexuality is being advanced as love between two people. It is not love; it is lust and the wicked deceitfulness of the heart.

Those promoting and practicing sexual sin will not escape the judgment of God for leading children into sinful lifestyles, nor will they escape judgment for blaspheming God’s promise to never destroy the earth by flood again, turning the rainbow into a symbol of rabid debauchery.