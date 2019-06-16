Is there nothing Democrats won't promise voters?

(TOWNHALL) – Candidates for office have a long history of promising the sun, the moon, and the stars to get votes, and the higher the office, the bigger the promises. Of course, the bigger the promises, the bigger the disappointment when they inevitably don’t deliver on them. But what one Democrats running for president is dangling in front of voters is not only not going to happen, it’s downright cruel to pretend it would be within his power.

All of the nearly two dozen Democrats running have promised some form of impossible dream, but former Vice President Joe Biden is in a class by himself. The easy frontrunner half a year before anyone casts the first vote is promising to cure cancer.

“I’ve worked so hard in my career that I promise you, if I’m elected president, you’re going to see the single most important thing that changes America: We’re going to cure cancer,” Biden told a crowd in Iowa.

In a profession known for shamelessness, this might be the most disgustingly shameless political stunt ever.

The sick thing is Biden should know better. In 2015, he lost his oldest son Beau to brain cancer. The horror of that loss is unimaginable, but grief is no excuse for cruelty. And make no mistake about it, promising something like curing cancer, if elected, is the ultimate in cruelty.

Millions of American families, mine included, have lost members or have people diagnosed with cancer. My father just finished treatment for lung cancer. Luckily it was caught very early, thanks to a chest x-ray during a bout of pneumonia. If there was anything in the world I could do to ensure that treatment worked, including voting for a Democrat, I would do it in a heartbeat.