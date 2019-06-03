'Jeopardy' champ falls: James Holzhauer finally loses, leaked video shows

He’s been the face off “Jeopardy” for at least 32 episodes, and now it appears the reign of James Holzhauer, better known as “Jeopardy James,” has come to an end, according to a video leaked on Twitter.

According to the post, Holzhauer, a 34-year-old professional sports gambler from Las Vegas, Nevada, is seen making a modest wager in the Final Jeopardy round of a broadcast, and falling short of the new champion’s total.

BREAKING: Jeopardy! champ James Holzhauer loses on Monday’s episode: pic.twitter.com/yqRqdl2zp0 — Random Intel (@TheRandomIntel) June 2, 2019

The new champion, Emma Boettcher, was leading going into the final round, and Holzhauer wagered an uncharacteristically low amount, a mere $1,399, bringing his total to $24,799 with the correct answer.

Boettcher bet big, gaining an extra $20,000 with the correct response, collecting $46,801 to oust Holzhauer.

The ousted champ immediately gave Boettcher a high-five to congratulate her.

Last Friday, Holzhauer, won his 32nd game, hoisting his total money bag to $2,462,216.

If the video is showing Monday night’s broadcast, then Holzhauer’s $2,000 payout for second place would keep him short of Ken Jennings’ record payout of more than $2.5 million over the course of 74 shows.

The video sparked a variety of comments online, including:

“To get the correct answer and only bet as small as he did he DEFINITELY want to lose. There’s no way he would’ve bet so little if he didn’t. He’s a professional gambler yet he didn’t even bet enough to take first place period. He wanted to lose.”

“His wager makes sense because it guarantees him at least a second place finish even if he was wrong (he would have been at $22,001 and the most the guy in the middle could have gotten was $22,000). and if he and Emma both were wrong, he would be more likely to win.”

“If he lost he wanted to lose, probably to make his daughter happy. Guess nobody watches the show tonight.”

“He chose to end here, and he had to end here for what I’m sure is a multitude of personal reasons. He could’ve played longer and beat Jennings easily. Fixed or not, the show hasn’t been that entertaining in quite some time.”

“Is it possible he cheated the whole time? Maybe he was provided the questions prior to the show. Either by an accomplice who worked on the show or by Jeopardy themselves in order to bolster ratings?”

“Well, Alex Trebek’s cancer is in remission so James’ job is done. Think about it. That win streak created positive vibes which can’t hurt any patient’s recovery. Coincidence? I think not. Now let’s get James on ‘The Amazing Race’ to unite the world in peace.”

“The whitest high five ensued.”

Learn astonishing Bible truth on a higher level than ever before with the Holy Spirit-filled books by Joe Kovacs

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews