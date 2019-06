(POLYGON) — The Savior’s Gang is a game where you lead your followers into the promised land — but getting them into heaven won’t be easy. The journey toward enlightenment requires worshippers to survive traps and disasters threatening to crush, burn, drown, infect, and skewer them, all because god is angry that humanity crucified his son.

Technically, The Savior’s Gang doesn’t outright name Jesus, but the long-haired depiction and crucification story taking place in Jerusalem make it pretty clear that’s who we’re talking about here.