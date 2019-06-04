A federal judge who previously allowed a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic to operate with an expired license now says he doesn’t want to hear testimony of the clinic’s substandard care.

Judge Michel Stelzer overruled a state licensing policy requiring abortionists to testify about their work. A hearing is scheduled Wednesday for him to determine whether the abortionists at Reproductive Health Services in St. Louis can continue to be exempted from the state law.

It’s the last operating abortion business in the state.

Stelzer claimed that the doctors would suffer “undue burden and hardship” by testifying about their work at Planned Parenthood.

But Operation Rescue discovered the clinic was “found to be in substantial non-compliance with Missouri laws and regulations after failing an annual inspection in March then not correcting all of the deficiencies cited.”

The state’s Department of Health and Senior Services “also sought to interview seven abortionists that conducted abortions at Planned Parenthood and had outcomes that required further investigation.”

“All but two failed to cooperate with the investigation.”

The DHSS found that since the facility did not satisfy Missouri laws and regulations, its license should not be renewed. But then Planned Parenthood sued and Stelzer stepped in to protect the business.

“We are disappointed that this judge has ruled that the state cannot put on its full case with testimony from the abortionists and now await the outcome of tomorrow’s preliminary injunction hearing,” said Troy Newman, president of Operation Rescue. “We hope this judge will allow the state to enforce its own laws for the protection of the public. We understand that RHS Planned Parenthood’s abortion complication is four times higher than the national average and that is more than enough to shut them down.”

Operation Rescue has documented 74 medical emergencies that required emergency transport and hospitalization of RHS Planned Parenthood patients, three of which took place during a 22-day period in April and May.

KMBC-TV in Kansas City reported the judge ruled that the doctors’ testimony would not be relevant.

Assistant Attorney General John Sauer had argued the state has a right to hear the testimony from the abortionists over concerns about the quality of care at the clinic.

The state is one of nearly a dozen that this year have cracked down on abortion. Several have stated they are trying to set up a challenge to the 1973 decision Roe V. Wade that created a legal right to abortion.

Since then many legal experts have admitted that the Roe ruling has no foundation in the Constitution. Even the author of the majority opinion, Harry Blackmun, admitted as much when he said if the personhood of the unborn is established, the basis for the decision would collapse.



Kristan Hawkins of Students for Life of America said: “Planned Parenthood caused this artificial crisis when they ignored the law and refused to comply with the state of Missouri’s very reasonable requests, as Gov. Mike Parson explained this week. Yet, the predatory abortion industry had the gall to argue in court that laws protecting women should not apply to them and that ‘access’ to abortion was somehow more important than what happens to women who are exposed to that ‘access.’ Pregnancy is not a disease cured by abortion, and the so-called ‘care’ from the St. Louis Planned Parenthood vendor has long been known to be sub par.”

‘Life-threatening’ issues

Operation Rescue said the “most common abortion complication suffered by women transported by ambulance from RHS Planned Parenthood is hemorrhaging, a life-threatening, yet avoidable, condition.”

Other issues at RHS in recent months have included an inability to conduct chemical abortions due to failure to meet new safety regulations, the resignation of CEO Mary Kogut last year and a failure to meet licensing requirements, which led to cancelling expansion to Springfield and Joplin.

There were multiple safety violations documented in 2017 during a “failed inspection report,” OR said.

“Missouri has led the way on enacting innovative abortion laws and regulations that are meant to protect the lives of innocent babies and their mothers. Planned Parenthood [can’t] or won’t comply,” said Newman.

“For years we have been calling out the St. Louis Planned Parenthood as being the most dangerous abortion facility in the U.S. If this abortion facility halts abortions, we know that fewer babies will die and women will be spared from suffering serious injury from abortions.

“Missouri pro-life groups, who we have worked with over the years, have accomplished a great deal. Their approach to activism and legislation is an example for others to follow,” said Newman.

The organization documents that in late 2016 there were 730 outpatient abortion facilities in the U.S., including 515 surgical facilities and 215 locations offering medication abortions.

Since 1991, 81 percent of all surgical abortion facilities in the U.S. have closed.

And Operation Rescued documented a “steady decline” in abortions since 1980.

CBS noted the abortionists at Planned Parenthood still would be able to provide non-abortion services for women in Missouri.

Just this year, six states, including Missouri, have proposed legislation to curb the abortion industry.

“Unplanned” drop in abortions

WND reported last month that Shawn Carney, the president and CEO of 40 Days for Life, said the release of the hit movie “Unplanned” was followed by an immediate drop in abortion traffic at abortion businesses, by 50 percent at one location and 25 percent at another.

The organization has conducted 40-day prayer vigils in 816 cities in 56 countries around the globe. They set up volunteers – 1 million so far in a decade – to pray around the clock for 40 days.

Their objective is to save babies, help hurting mothers and help abortion-industry employees move to other jobs.

The movie tells the dramatic true story of a Planned Parenthood clinic manager, Abby Johnson, who quits and becomes a pro-life activist after assisting in an abortion.

When Johnson quit, she immediately went to Carney at his organization’s headquarters across from the Planned Parenthood she managed in Bryan, Texas.

Carney told WND in an interview that he and Johnson had known each other for years, both having attended Texas A&M University. When she started working at Planned Parenthood, he started with 40 Days for Life.

He recalls the day that Johnson, “distraught, completely broken,” walked into his office.

He said he was worried about her future after having turned her back on the abortion industry’s biggest player.

Carney said that with the release of “Unplanned,” participation in the prayer vigils has surged 30 percent.

“It’s just been a wave of enthusiasm,” he said. “People are actually going out and peacefully praying.”

He said Johnson is the 26th of 186 abortion workers who have fled the industry since 40 Days began its work.

He praised the movie makers.

“Their boldness in showing pro-life activism in a positive light really took a lot of courage,” he said.

The movie, he said, already is in 56 countries, and he’s anticipating the international impact.

Most people, he said, don’t realize that there have been 61 million babies lost to abortion in America alone since the Supreme Court created that right in 1973.

See the “Unplanned” trailer: