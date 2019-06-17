Kellyanne Conway: Just the latest target of the left

Kellyanne Conway has been constantly humiliated since her husband (to use the term loosely), George Conway, was not offered the position of solicitor general at the U.S. Department of Justice. His vicious tweets defame the president she loyally serves.

Even though Kellyanne is no longer even a member of the District of Columbia Bar, having let her registration lapse, she has been subjected to a vindictive bar complaint before Bar Disciplinary Counsel, filed by 16 leftist law professors, one of whom even serves on the bar’s hearing disciplinary committees. Her crime? She commented on cable news about the president, comments the leftist law professors claimed were false.

To the contrary, leftist lawyers such as David Kendall, who helped his client Hillary Clinton destroy 33,000-plus email and engaged in obstruction of justice, are protected by this Bar Disciplinary Counsel, whose prosecutors have donated heavily to Obama, the Clintons and other leftist Democrats.

And just last week, Kellyanne was found to have violated the Hatch Act by a partisan and equally left-leaning Office of Special Counsel, for again simply commenting on cable news about political candidates. The office recommends she be fired from her White House job!

The poor woman has been under siege ever since she, as the first female to run a winning presidential campaign, succeeded, along with other loyal souls, in having The Donald installed as our 45th president. So much for the “Me Too” movement of the left! For the left, if you support Trump – no matter what your sex, sexual persuasion, race, religion, ethnicity or creed – you are an “enemy of the state.” Of course, their preferred “state” is a socialist, radical feminist, leftist, pro-illegal alien and atheistic one.

Let there be no mistake about it. The left has declared war on conservatives, libertarians, white men, straights of both sexes, traditional Jews and Christians, all people of faith and those who believe in the rule of law and the true letter and intent of our Constitution. Kellyanne Conway, occupying her perch as the righthand woman of the president, is a prime target. But so too are the likes of yours truly and others similarly situated – the legion of so called “deplorables” and “customers of Walmart.”

We all must be taken down and – through any manner, shape or means – banished to leftist gulags, Bolshevik-style. In the sick minds and souls of the left (assuming they have any of the latter) it is them versus us. If they had their druthers, and some of them would like to exercise them, the left would simply kill us all!

These words may sound extreme, but in my opinion, we who are not card-carrying members of the left must face the facts of life, or – more aptly – possible death. The nation is being pulled apart at the seams, and anyone who does not agree with the likes of the Wicked Witch of the West (aka Nancy Pelosi) and her “sister,” the Wicked Witch of the East (aka Hillary Clinton) and their hateful ilk, must fall victim to their evil designs.

And, then there is the crop of 20-plus Democrat presidential candidates, a leftist freak-show extraordinaire – candidates who will say anything to stir up division and hatred to desperately win votes. Pay particular attention to one of their leading candidates, “Crazy Uncle Joe Biden,” who at this point in his pointless career is not only totally senile, but morally and ethically bankrupt. You have a cabal of unhinged leftists, some like Biden newly converted, bent on destroying the vision of our Founding Fathers, and then the nation as whole.

Once they take down the republic, their mission is to build it back up again in the vein of Marx, Lenin and Trotsky. The worst part of all is that these leftist hacks do not even believe in their own perverted dogma. It’s simply a charade to bring down our current president and then enslave us in their version of the “New Soviet Union.” Just ask Bernie Sanders, another of the left’s top tier of presidential candidates, who with his equally crooked wife took their honeymoon in Moscow, their equivalent of Mecca!

Then there is our compromised, gutless and frequently outright corrupt federal judiciary –political lackeys of the highest order. Forget about even the Clinton and Obama appointees; the current crop of Trump appointees is essentially worthless. Recommended by the Republican establishment elites, they do not want to take on the left for fear they will be banished from the bipartisan establishment club composed of money-grubbing lobbyists, mega law firms, labor unions and other slimy bottom feeders of both political parties. Having experienced already a number of these Trump judges on the lower bench, I find they are largely afraid of their own shadow. Even Punxsutawney Phil – Pennsylvania’s legendary groundhog – summons up more courage before he usually sees his own shadow and crawls back into his hole.

And that is why We the People must again rise up as we did in the days and months leading up to July 4, 1776, and take matters into our own hands. This is just what Freedom Watch and I have in mind and we collectively make good on our promises. Listen to this week’s “Special Prosecutor with Larry Klayman” on Radio America (embedded below) and hear what the left has in store for us and what in response we have in store for it. Last Wednesday, for instance, we began our citizens grand juries and indicted Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the tool of the left who attempted a coup d’état against our 45th president.

Next Wednesday, I will release the video of these grand jury proceedings, not just to emphasize and teach the citizenry that we hold the keys to a just nation, but that we are duty-bound, by the Grace of God, to carry out His word if the republic is to be preserved by winning the war ignited by the left!

Go to Freedom Watch USA to join our Justice League and enlist in the war started by the left! The left started it, and now we must win it! You asked for it, lefties, and now you have got a real fight on your hands!