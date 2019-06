(CHRISTIANPOST) — Kmart has come under fire after certain religious words including “Jesus,” “church,” and “Bible” were banned at photo printing kiosks while the words “mosque,” “Islam,” and “Koran” were not.

While attempting to print photographs for a church group, Australian Kmart customers Anthony Dorsett and his wife, Marelynda, found that certain Christian-related words — including “God,” “church,” “Jesus,” “Jewish” and “Bible” — were deemed to be profanity and replaced by asterisks, The Daily Telegraph reports. However, “mosque,” “Islam” and “Koran” were found to be acceptable.