Kuwait, Saudi Arabia record highest temperature on earth

(Gulf News) Dubai: A man died in Kuwait yesterday as the country reels from a heatwave. The man, who died because of a heatstroke, was found with his tools next to his body.

According to Al Rai daily, the police and ambulance raced when reports came in of the ill man, but he was dead by the time they reached him. The forensic reports pointed to overexposure to the sun.

Kuwait on Saturday recorded the highest temperatures in the world; reaching 52.2 degrees Celsius in the shadows and 63 degrees Celsius under direct sunlight, according to Al Qabas newspaper. In Saudi Arabia, the mercury rose to 55 degrees Celsius in Al Majmaah at noon.