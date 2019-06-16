Lawmakers try to classify Islam as a 'race'

A strategy to create ever greater protections for Muslims in the United Kingdom by artificially defining them as a “race” has failed, and that has enraged the Muslim Council of Britain, reports the Gatestone Institute.

In response, that Islamist organization is now demanding that members of the Conservative Party be officially investigated for Islamophobia.

The situation was profiled in a report by Gatestone Institute senior fellow Soeren Kern.

The Islam-is-a-race scheme had been developed by a coalition called the All-Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims, which includes a handful of parliamentarians.

They wanted to “institutionalize” the definition of “Islamophobia” in racial terms.

Of course, Islam is not a race, but a religion, one that includes people of many races.

The plan was opposed by many – for many reasons – the most obvious being that it would create a shield essentially protecting Islam from any criticism, seeing as such would be legally labeled “racist.”

One open letter from 40 academics and others warned, “We are concerned that allegations of Islamophobia will be, indeed already are being, used to effectively shield Islamic beliefs and even extremists from criticism, and that formalizing this definition will result in it being employed effectively as something of a backdoor blasphemy law.”

Most Muslim-majority countries already have a blasphemy law that includes penalties up to and including death for denigrating Islam or its prophet, Muhammad.

Muslim nations have tried several times to induce the United Nations to impose such restrictions worldwide, under the cover of “anti-defamation of religion” laws.

So, the failure of the plan has the Muslim Council demanding an official investigation of its critics for “Islamophobia,” Kern documented, explaining that last year the APPG announced a definition for Islamophobia, which was:

“Islamophobia is rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, a Muslim, supported it as other political factions did too.

The complaint from the Muslim Council, submitted to the Equality and Human Rights Commission, claims there was a “culture within the Conservative Party where Islamophobia is not only widespread, but institutional.”

Even though its supporters had to admit Islam is not a race but a religion – “a set of beliefs and ideas – and that Muslims are a set of believers from different races, ethnicities and nationalities” – the nevertheless claim that “Muslims experience prejudice, discrimination and a form of racism, which, they say, is structural,” Kern wrote.

The report explained how, during a House of Commons debate just days ago, Communities Secretary James Brokenwhire explained that it blatantly violates the U.K.’s existing equality law, which defines “race” as comprising color, nationality and national or ethnic origins.

Kern noted the warning, too, from David Green of Civitas, a non-partisan public policy think tank, who said, “If this definition becomes law, no one would be sure which forms of words could land them in court. It is precisely such uncertainty that makes the difference between a police state and a free society. Historically the term ‘rule of law’ was used to describe the political system in which everyone knew when the law could be used against them and when they were free to act as each believed best.”

Law enforcement authorities also had warned that the definition was so broad it could confuse officers, challenge free speech and undermine counterterrorism efforts, Kern reported.