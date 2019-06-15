Lesbian couple cut off son's penis – 'He wanted to be a girl'

(Pluralist) A Brazilian woman and her partner cut off her young son’s penis last year in an attempted sex reassignment surgery. Now, the lesbian couple have admitted to killing the 9-year-old boy.

Rosana Auri da Silva Candido and Kacyla Priscyla Santiago Damasceno Pessoa on May 31 stabbed the boy to death in his sleep, cut him into pieces and tried to burn the body party on a grill at their home, Metropoles reported last week, citing the police. Candido is the biological mother of the boy, whose name was Rhuan Maycon da Silva Castro.

Witnesses called police after noticing the couple walking through a soccer field with a suitcase containing Rhuan’s corpse. When officers responded to the family’s home, they found the women there with Pessoa’s 8-year-old daughter.