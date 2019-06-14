Lunchroom bullies

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

That’s right. A school in New York City is serving only vegetarian foods, like tofu.

Now when bullies say, ‘Give me your lunch money,’ students are like, ‘Here, take it.'”

–Jimmy Fallon

Got a great joke you want to share with the world? Write it up in the WND Laughlines forum. Who knows? It might be selected as the WND Joke of the Day – and your wildest dreams will come true.



