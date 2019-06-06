IN THE MILITARY

Major accident at West Point training camp

1 cadet dead, over 20 injured

(EXPRESS UK) – The US Military Academy wrote on Twitter: “There has been an accident in the vicinity of the Camp Natural Bridge training site.

“Emergency vehicles are responding. Please avoid Route 293.”

It added: “One cadet is reported deceased, 20 cadets and two soldiers are wounded that were involved in a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle accident that occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. off Route 293.”

The injured personnel have since been transferred to a local hospital.

The training site is located around 60 miles north of New York City. U.S. Cadets take part in training drills during their second summer at West Point.

