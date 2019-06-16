An organization that monitors Islamic terrorism around the globe is questioning whether reporters for the BBC will call it “terrorism” if a “white nationalist” does something evil, reports Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

After all, those reporters are being told by their managers at the news agency not to call it “terror” if a jihadi attacks somewhere.

Explained Christine Douglass-Williams at the Jihad Watch website, “While the aim of jihadists is to ‘Kill them wherever you find them’ (Quran 2:191, 4:89), and to subvert the House of War, the goal of Western Leftists is to appear ‘non-racist’ and ‘non-Islamophobic.’

“Leftist leaders and mainstream media have fallen fully into a trap to the detriment of all citizens.”

She pointed out the Daily Mail has documented that “BBC bosses” are now being rightly accused of “sanitizing” jihad attacks.

“Reporters will be told to avoid using the word to describe any terror attack, unless they are quoting someone else. Instead, they will refer to terror attacks by naming specific details, such as the location and the method of slaughter used,” she noted.

Which raises the question, “whether BBC will turn a blind eye to the usage of the word ‘terror’ by reporters if an isolated attack committed by a ‘white nationalist’ turns up. In so doing, the public will be fooled into believing that the global jihad is not a homeland security threat, only ‘white nationalism’ is,” she explained.

