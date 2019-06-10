The song remains the same on the air when it comes to Big Media claims about “hot air.”

Radio giant Rush Limbaugh sang that tune Monday by flashing back to a “Good Morning America” promotion for an ABC program titled “Earth 2100” that aired in the fall of 2008.

Citing reporting by the Media Research Center, Limbaugh played a portion of ABC’s trailer for the show, which broadcast the alleged imminent dangers of so-called global warming or climate change — which is now often called “extreme weather” or “severe weather” — and its purportedly catastrophic impact on the United States by 2015.

The promo opened with the on-screen statement: “Rome fell. Maya civilization disappeared. Easter Island collapsed. Are we next?”

Some of the comments from apparently frightened or concerned people featured in ABC’s promo include:

PETER GLEICK: (dramatic music) In 2015, we’ve still failed to address the climate problem! JOHN HOLDREN: We’re going to see more floods, more droughts, more (fire noise) wildfires! UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: (channel change sound effect) Flames cover hundreds of square miles. MAN 1: (storm b-roll noise) We expect more intense hurricanes! MAN 2: Well, how warm is it going to get? How much will sea level rise? We don’t really know where the end is. MAN 3: (channel change sound effect) Temperatures have hit dangerous levels. MAN 4: (channel change sound effect) Agricultural production’s dropping because temperatures are rising! HEIDI CULLEN: (images of hungry people) There’s about one billion people who are malnourished. That number just continually grows! TEENAGE BOY: (prediction of the future) It’s June 8th, 2015. One carton of milk is $12.99. MAN 5: (prediction of the future) Gas has reached over $9 a gallon! MAN 6: I’m scared (bleep) right now. But I have to get this out.

“It was a bunch of young people in this ad,” Limbaugh noted.

“They were predicting that by 2015 — four years ago — milk would be 13 bucks a gallon, gasoline over $9 a gallon. The video effects show Manhattan half underwater. They show very little of Miami left.

“This was gonna happen by 2015, and this was just a promo for a special that was to run and did run in the fall of 2008 called Earth 2100 — and it’s a good catch, because it illustrates just how wrong and fear-mongering the entire climate change, global warming (now ‘extreme weather’) crowd is.

