ABC News scorched for 'wrong' climate predictions
'It illustrates just how fear-mongering the entire climate-change crowd is'
The song remains the same on the air when it comes to Big Media claims about “hot air.”
Radio giant Rush Limbaugh sang that tune Monday by flashing back to a “Good Morning America” promotion for an ABC program titled “Earth 2100” that aired in the fall of 2008.
Citing reporting by the Media Research Center, Limbaugh played a portion of ABC’s trailer for the show, which broadcast the alleged imminent dangers of so-called global warming or climate change — which is now often called “extreme weather” or “severe weather” — and its purportedly catastrophic impact on the United States by 2015.
The promo opened with the on-screen statement: “Rome fell. Maya civilization disappeared. Easter Island collapsed. Are we next?”
Some of the comments from apparently frightened or concerned people featured in ABC’s promo include:
PETER GLEICK: (dramatic music) In 2015, we’ve still failed to address the climate problem!
JOHN HOLDREN: We’re going to see more floods, more droughts, more (fire noise) wildfires!
UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: (channel change sound effect) Flames cover hundreds of square miles.
MAN 1: (storm b-roll noise) We expect more intense hurricanes!
MAN 2: Well, how warm is it going to get? How much will sea level rise? We don’t really know where the end is.
MAN 3: (channel change sound effect) Temperatures have hit dangerous levels.
MAN 4: (channel change sound effect) Agricultural production’s dropping because temperatures are rising!
HEIDI CULLEN: (images of hungry people) There’s about one billion people who are malnourished. That number just continually grows!
TEENAGE BOY: (prediction of the future) It’s June 8th, 2015. One carton of milk is $12.99.
MAN 5: (prediction of the future) Gas has reached over $9 a gallon!
MAN 6: I’m scared (bleep) right now. But I have to get this out.
“It was a bunch of young people in this ad,” Limbaugh noted.
“They were predicting that by 2015 — four years ago — milk would be 13 bucks a gallon, gasoline over $9 a gallon. The video effects show Manhattan half underwater. They show very little of Miami left.
“This was gonna happen by 2015, and this was just a promo for a special that was to run and did run in the fall of 2008 called Earth 2100 — and it’s a good catch, because it illustrates just how wrong and fear-mongering the entire climate change, global warming (now ‘extreme weather’) crowd is.
