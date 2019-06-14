Man with Down syndrome, who worked at same McDonald's for 27 years, dies

(WMUR) A Georgia man with Down syndrome who was recently honored for working at the same McDonald’s for 27 years has died.

11 Alive reports Chris Campbell passed away suddenly on Tuesday morning.

Campbell’s family has created a GoFundMe page to raise funds to help pay for his funeral.

“Chris Campbell was a wonderful example of the difference made by a loving family, supportive community and strong advocates,” the page reads. “He was a boy scout, church acolyte, community volunteer, McDonald’s employee, loving son, grandson, brother, uncle, and friend. He was special in so many ways to so many people. He loved all things pirate and enjoyed celebrating life through music and laughter! His family feels an immense loss and will miss Chris’ sweet smile and generous spirit.”