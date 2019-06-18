Mastercard: Transgenders can make up any name

In addition to all the special accommodations already granted transgenders, there’s a new one.

In some jurisdictions they can select bathrooms and showers according to their “gender preference,’ choose the sex on their birth certificate and force employers to let them dress as they wish on the job.

Now Mastercard says it will allow transgenders to choose their preferred name on their credit card.

That prompted one Twitter user to wonder: “So how does a credit check work? I’m going to identify myself as Mark Zuckerberg.”

BizPacReview reported the “True Name” practice “is designed for transgender cardholders and those who identify as nonbinary, enabling them to use a name that is different from the one they have on legal documents.”

MasterCard’s announcement said it is intended to “ease a major pain point for the transgender and non-binary community.”

“For many in the LGBTQIA+ community, the name on their credit, debit or prepaid card does not reflect their true identity. As a result, for the transgender and non-binary communities in particular, the card in their pocket can serve as a source of sensitivity, misrepresenting their true identity when shopping and going about daily life,” the company’s statement said.

“We are working with partners to create a product, as well as a sensitive and private process free of personal questions, that will allow for true names, not deadnames, to appear on cards without the requirement of a legal name change,” the company said.

“Deadnames” is what the transgender community calls names given at birth.

The company already is discussing with banks how the idea can be made to work.

“We are allies of the LGBTQIA+ community, which means if we see a need or if this community is not being served in the most inclusive way, we want to be a force for change to help address and alleviate unnecessary pain points,” said a Mastercard diversity spokesman, Randall Tucker.

“What we’re introducing is a card that represents an individual as who they truly are,” said Raj Seshadri, president of U.S. issuers at MasterCard. “This is something that should be accessible to everyone in the way they want it and there shouldn’t be any pain in that.”

BizPacReview noted numerous Twitter users saw problems with the policy.

“If transgenders aren’t required to use their legal names no one should be required,” wrote Aaron R. “Stop with the blatant bias and politically correct pandering.”

Just B.N. Me wrote, “Virtue signalers extraordinaries!”

It was Gator03 who said, “I’m going to identify myself as Mark Zuckerberg.”

And Jeanne Thompson said, “Wow guess nothing could go wrong with this.”

“Why does this apply to only transgender clients? How do you prove the person on the other end of the phone/computer is trans? I think I’ll be canceling my Mastercard because this company obviously doesn’t care about security [for] ALL of the customers,” said GoSpursGo.