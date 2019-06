(CNBC) — The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed higher yet again.

With no ticket matching all six numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing, the top prize is now $530 million. It marks the seventh-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

Meanwhile, a North Carolina man came forward on Tuesday to claim the $344.6 million Powerball jackpot that he won in last Saturday night’s drawing. Charles Jackson, a 66-year-old resident of the Tar Heel State, chose to take the lump sum of $223.3 million ($158 million after tax withholdings).