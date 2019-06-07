Mexican church leader still its 'apostle' after rape arrest

(Associated Press) The Mexico-based La Luz del Mundo church said Wednesday that its leader and “apostle” Naason Joaquin Garcia, who was arrested in California on charges of human trafficking and child rape, remains the spiritual leader of the group, which claims 5 million followers in 58 countries. It also strongly denied the charges.

“We believe these accusations are defamation and slander of our international director, the apostle of Jesus Christ,” said church spokesman Silem Garcia, who is not related to Joaquin Garcia. “His position as apostle of Jesus Christ was given to him by God, and for life, and he continues to lead the church.”

Joaquin Garcia, 50, and a follower of the church, Susana Medina Oaxaca, 24, were arrested Monday after their chartered flight from Mexico landed at Los Angeles International Airport.