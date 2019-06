(ABC13) — A former minister who admitted to stealing more than $800,000 from Houston’s First Baptist Church is headed to prison for a decade.

Prosecutors say Jerrell G. Altic, 40, embezzled the money over a six-year period that ended in November 2017. Altic’s attorney says Altic has admitted to stealing the money.

On Monday, Altic was sentenced to 10 years in prison.