(CHRISTIANPOST) — An Iraqi Christian experienced a series of miracles while persecuted for his faith at the hands of Islamic extremists, including an encounter with Jesus and surviving terrorists’ attempts to burn him alive — three times.

The Yazidi man was interviewed for a documentary, “Heart and Hands: Iraq,” by Sean Feucht, head of the non-profit Light A Candle Project, and Bethel Music. In it, Feucht travels the world to hear the stories of those persecuted for their faith.