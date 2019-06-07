Missouri investigating 'failed surgical abortions'

(Associated Press) Health officials on Friday said they’re still seeking answers from Missouri’s only abortion clinic about why some patients were unaware that they remained pregnant after what the agency described as “failed surgical abortions.”

The state Department of Health and Senior Services said a March health inspection of the St. Louis Planned Parenthood clinic “identified serious concerns, one of those involving the handling of fetal tissue extracted from abortions.” That led the agency and the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to investigate Boyce and Bynum Professional Services, which handles fetal tissue from abortions at Planned Parenthood.