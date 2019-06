(STUDYFINDS) — It is that time of year when graduates gleefully toss their mortarboards skyward. It is also the moment that accelerates the expiration of grace periods on student loans. Soon enough, new graduates will join the ranks of 45 million other graduates juggling student loan indebtedness while kicking off new careers.

There has been plenty of attention directed toward what some are referring to as a crisis of education-related debt. According to the Federal Reserve, student loan debt in the U.S. rose by $29 billion in the first quarter of 2019 to $149 trillion.