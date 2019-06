(London Daily Mail) An unidentified flying object has been filmed from a mountain overlooking top secret US air base Area 51.

Hikers scaled Tikaboo Peak in Navada to overlook the secretive base which is thought to be where the latest aircraft technology is tested.

Speculators claim the mysterious US Air Base has been closed down – but YouTuber Adventures with Christian captured helicopters, trucks and planes there.

And 11 minutes in to his 22-minute video a strange floating white UFO can be seen close to a plane entering a hangar – though it is unlikely to be alien activity.