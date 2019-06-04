Nadler asked to quit playing 'politics' and address Russia threat

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., has been among the Democrats most resistant to the fact that special counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence of Trump campaign collusion with Russia in the 2016 election and pursued no obstruction charges over the same sequence of events.

Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, continues to refer to Trump’s “crimes” and promises that Congress will take care of them since Mueller didn’t.

However, he’s overlooking Mueller’s finding that Russia interfered in the election, contends Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga.

In a letter to Nadler this week, Collins pleads with the chairman to stop the political posturing and focus on doing real work to protect elections.

“The House Judiciary Committee must heed Mr. Mueller’s words and prioritize securing our elections in anticipation of 2020,” Collins wrote. “To that end, we should hold hearings as soon as possible to determine what Congress can do to assure the American people the special counsel’s findings will not merely be used as political cudgels but, more importantly, as real guidance for action to help protect our system of democratic elections.”

Collins pointed to Mueller’s statement: “And I will close by reiterating the central allegation of our indictments, that there were multiple, systematic efforts to interfere in our election. And that allegation deserves the attention of every American.”

Collins wrote to Nadler: “Mr. Chairman, you continue to play politics related to impeachment. Mr. Mueller began and ended his remarks by warning of the Russian cyber-threat. In fact, Russian interference in the 2016 election was the raison d’être of the whole special counsel appointment. And though the threat was made clear to the Obama administration and was apparently treated as non-serious, I am committed to preventing this threat from growing or continuing.”

He explained that Congress needs to hear from experts on how the threats have played out and will continue to impact American elections.

“To the extent possible, I encourage you to set aside the animus towards President Trump, who has been, in short, vindicated by the special counsel’s report. He and his campaign did not engage in an improper relationship with Russia. In two or six years, President Trump will leave office; our free elections, however, will continue for as long as America remains committed to the ideas of republicanism and democracy,” Collins wrote.

“Congress should show the American people we are prioritizing the security of our democratic institutions above partisan posturing,” he said.

Last month, Collins called out Nadler for pursuing publicity stunts in the wake of the failure of the Democrats’ attempt to use the Mueller investigation to end Trump’s presidency.

Collins’ comments came after Nadler demanded to grill Trump associates about the “crimes” he still believes happened.

Attorney General William Barr and others now are investigating how the Russia probe began. It included the use of an unverified political opposition research document paid for partly by the Hillary Clinton campaign as evidence to obtain warrants to spy on the Trump campaign.

When Nadler demanded that Barr release the full Mueller report – a fraction of a percent was withheld because it’s grand jury related material and cannot by law be released – talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh said: “The Democrat Party is literally losing its mind here, folks. That’s what you’re watching. That is what we are watching take place here. … This is what the slow creep of insanity looks like. And if it were happening to a family member of yours, you would be in a state of panic right now and you would be seeking expert advice on what to do about it.”