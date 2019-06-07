NASA selling seats on ISS for $11,250-$22,500 a day

(Arstechnica) On Thursday morning, NASA held a press conference to announce that the International Space Station is now open for business. Previously, commercial organizations have only been able to use the ISS for research purposes; now NASA is open to letting them make a profit in low Earth orbit (LEO). “We’re marketing these opportunities as we’ve never done before,” said NASA’s Chief Financial Officer Jeff DeWitt earlier today.

For starters, the space agency issued a new directive that allows commercial manufacturing and production to occur on the ISS, as well as marketing activities. It’s not quite “anything goes,” though—approved activities have to have a link to NASA’s mission, stimulate the development of a LEO economy, or actually require a zero-G environment. NASA has published a price list for the ISS, and it’s setting aside five percent of the station’s annual resources (including astronaut time and cargo mass) for commercial use.