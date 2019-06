(CNBC) — Stocks fell on Monday, June’s first day of trading, amid reports that the U.S. government is planning to target a host of big tech companies with antitrust and business practice probes. Shares of Alphabet, Amazon, Facebook and Apple all weighed on the market during Monday’s session.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.9% to enter correction territory, trading more than 10% below its record high set in late April. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 100 points, while the S&P 500 slid 0.6%.