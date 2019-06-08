Nearly 200 suspects ID'd in new international scandal

Drugs commonly are traded on the global black market, along with industrial secrets, counterfeit goods and humans, reports Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

But reptiles?

Actually, yes.

The international police group INTERPOL has documented considerable activity in worldwide trafficking of reptiles and other animals.

About 4,400 live animals recently have been seized, including 20 crocodiles and alligators, 2,700 turtles and tortoises, and 1,500 snakes and lizard.

Also, six Kenyan San Boa snakes were found in air cargo containers in the United States, as were two pythons in Western Australia.

In Israel, several boas and turtles were seized from a pet shop and private residence.

And a cache of handbags, wallets and watchstraps “derived from reptiles” have been confiscated.

“Live parrots, owls, falcons, swans, as well as elephant ivory and bush meat products also were seized,” the report said.

The coordinated police action, announced from Lyon, France, was called Operation Blizzard and involved law enforcement from 22 countries.

